Respawn Entertainment game director Stig Asmussen explained why Star Wars: Jedi Survivors will only release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC and not on PS4 and Xbox Oneconsoles that still welcome a large part of the videogame market releases.

Asmussen explained that thanks to the capabilities of the new hardware from Sony and Microsoft, the developers were able to further expand their vision of the game, thus creating larger and more detailed locations, with a greater variety of enemies and NPCs. All “upgrades” that apparently would not have been possible on PS4 and Xbox One and their now obsolete hardware.

“Next generation consoles allow us to create much larger maps, with more detail, higher density, more enemy and NPC variety, and better visual fidelity. We don’t want to interrupt what we did in the first game… we rather want to evolve and enhance that kind of experience,” Asmussen said in an interview with Play Magazine.

“You will experience the benefits of more powerful hardware in Survivor. We learned quickly that we could take advantage of faster processor speeds, faster memory, shorter loading times, etc., to create much larger maps, with more detail, higher density and wider variety of enemies and NPCs.”

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

“This lines up perfectly with how we wanted to push Star Wars Jedi Survivor. We didn’t want to break what we did in the first game because it was well received, but we wanted to evolve/improve that experience. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S they’ve allowed us to do exactly that and I believe it translates into a truly next-generation experience in the Star Wars universe.”

Before leaving we remind you that Star Wars Jedi Survivor will be available from April 28, 2023. We recently saw the game in action in nine minutes of gameplay, from which 5 important details emerge about this long-awaited sequel.