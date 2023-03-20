Star Wars Jedi: Survivorsequel to the acclaimed Fallen Order published by IT’S AT in 2019, will be set 5 years later than its predecessor, and will have again Cal Kestis as protagonist.

In the new trailer released by IT’S ATsome fragments of the story are shown very vaguely, without going into too much detail, but it is possible to notice how most of the characters who accompanied Cal in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order they will appear again at the hero’s side.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will come out April 28th on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S And pc. Developed by Respawn Entertainmentlike the prequel, the game will benefit from new force powers and the ability to use lightsabers in different ways, an element that will further improve a combat system that already in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order it was well done. According to what is visible in the trailer released on Monday, puzzles that resemble those present in will also be introduced Zelda, which could vary the gameplay even more. In particular, in a sequence of the video we see Cal move a sphere thanks to the power of the force, positioning it so as to make a bridge appear that allows it to reach a space otherwise inaccessible for the protagonist. In short, it seems that the developers wanted to add elements that will be rendered to an already well-established structure Star Wars Jedi: Survivor even more exciting than its predecessor