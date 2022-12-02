There exit date from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor may have been revealed by comic strip official Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scarswhich will arrive in stores in March 2023: if we consider that this kind of products are almost always published simultaneously with the games from which they are taken, March could precisely be the launch period for the new Cal Kestis adventure.

It also seems that the news will be confirmed or denied very soon, given that for Tom Henderson the announcement of the release date of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will take place at the TGA with a trailer. In short, we will probably find out how things actually stand on December 8th.

Set halfway between the events of Fallen Order and Survivor, Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars will tell how Cal remade his life together with the crew of the Stinger Mantis, completing complex missions to defeat the Empire’s Inquisitors and support the Resistance .

During a mission, however, the group meets a stormtrooper determined to desert and start over, and in exchange for the help of Cal and his friends is willing to reveal to them the location of a valuable tool for the fight against Empire.

In fact, already in August, Jeff Grubb claimed that the release date of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was the same as Battle Scars, but the rumors started circulating again with insistence in proximity of The Game Awards 2022.