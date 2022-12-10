Electronic Arts has unveiled prices and content of digital editions Standard and Deluxe Editions from Star Wars Jedi: Survivorsthe retail Collector’s Edition which will be available in extremely limited quantities and details on pre-order bonuses.

By pre-ordering any edition of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor you will receive as preorder bonuses The Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired “Jedi Survival” cosmetic pack, which includes the “Hermit” Cal Kestis costume, the “Combustion” blaster, and the “Hermit” lightsaber.

There standard edition digital version of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is on sale at a price of 79.99 euros for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and at a price of 69.99 euros for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and EA App. It does not include any extra content of sorts, but in any case the pre-purchase allows access to the Jedi Survival package mentioned above.

There deluxe edition instead it is available at a price of 99.99 euros for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and 89.99 euros for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and EA App. This edition includes the “New Hero” and “Galactic Hero” cosmetic packs “. In particular:

“Galactic Hero” Pack

Skin for Cal “Rogue”

Skin for BD-1 “Rugged”

“DL-44” Blaster Set

“New Hero” Pack

Skin for Cal “Rebel Hero”

Skin for BD-1 “BD-Astro”

The “Rebel Hero” Lightsaber

We don’t know yet if there will also be a physical Deluxe version, but on the other hand, as reported in a previous news, a Collector’s Edition of Star Wars Jedi: Survivors has been announced, on sale at the price of $299.99 Exclusive to Limited Run Games a this address. Includes:

A copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

A SteelBook

A replica of the hilt (17 inches) of Cal Kestis’ lightsaber without the blade

Premium magnetic box for the hilt

Authenticity certificate

Obi-Wan inspired cosmetic pack

Premium Collector’s Box

We remind you that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available for PC and consoles starting March 17, 2023. Here is our special with everything we know about Cal Kestis’ new adventure.