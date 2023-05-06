Star Wars Jedi Survivor was published and was quickly found to be suffering from various problems. There are bugs and performance limitations, but they’re there too cosmetic add-on issues of the pre-order. Through Reddit it is in fact reported that some users have lost access to a series of aesthetic elements for the lightsaber and for the protagonist, Cal Kestis.

The problem was reported by various players, although it doesn’t seem to affect everyone equally. For example, one user wrote that a lightsaber component obtained as a pre-order bonus is reported as a locked item in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, while another states that some elements are available, but others are not.

Some users think that the problem was caused by the latest Star Wars Jedi Survivor patch, although obviously it is not possible to have confirmations in this sense. Furthermore, according to some reports, disabling and re-enabling the firewall or starting the game through the EA client instead of Steam helps solve the problem on PC. It doesn’t seem like a permanent fix though, and it doesn’t seem effective for all players.

Even if disabling a cosmetic content is bad and Respawn will have to deal with it, they are there more pressing problems with Star Wars Jedi Survivor – a bug can crash the whole game, for example.