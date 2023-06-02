Electronic Arts has released some interesting ones statistics relating to the recent Star Wars Jedi: Survivor by Respawn Entertainment which also contain an indicative fact: players tend to lower the difficultyrather than raise it. That is, they usually play on the lower difficulty levels, not the higher ones.

Then we learn that the most selected difficulty level is Jedi Knights (the medium), chosen by 52.5% of players, but also that many have played at the lower levels: Jedi Padawan (15%) and Story Mode (14.5%), for a total of 29.5% of the players. Only 14% selected the Jedi Master level, with a paltry 4% attempting the Jedi Grand Master, for a total of 18% of players selecting the top two challenge levels.

The other statistics show the most selected for the white color laser sword of the protagonist. 31% of players chose to fight with a single lightsaber, while 29% chose to fight with two lightsabers. The most selected version of Kyle Cestis is the one with a beard, which evidently gives the character a more adult look.

Speaking of enemies, a whopping 489 players have been defeated since Rick the Door Technician, a very weak opponent that you meet at the beginning of the adventure. The rancor did it better though, defeating players 9,019,384 times. In total, players have defeated 2,855,585,942 enemies, collected 3,266,912 million bounties, and planted 15,041,119 million seeds in the garden.

Finally 100% of the players love the alien Turgle, which is indeed a nice guy.