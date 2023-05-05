













Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players report the disappearance of their cosmetic items | EarthGamer

The objects in question are those belonging to the ‘hermit’ collection, which looks like Obi-Wan’s clothing. Reddit is where players came together to say this is happening to them. It apparently has to do with the most recent patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, as the cosmetics disappeared after its arrival.

For now it seems that EA and Respawn are not aware of this, since they have not referenced the bug. However, if these reports continue to increase, it is certain that they will do what is necessary to return these items to the players. After all, they were the ones who had faith in this title from the beginning.

We recommend you: Fortnite celebrates Star Wars Day with a mini battle pass to bring out Darth Maul and a clone

In addition, although most of the complaints are on Reddit, discussions have already opened on Steam and in the EA forums about the case. It seems that those who want to use these objects in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor they will have to wait a bit for them to come back. Did you get them?

What is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to Fallen Order. Here we take control of Cal Kestis, one of the surviving Jedi, who is constantly on the run from the empire. However, information reaches him that could mean his days of hiding from him are over.

Source: Respawn

On its release it received very good reviews from the press. However, there were also negative comments regarding its performance, especially on PC. Currently they have already released some patches to fix it, although apparently there are still minor things to fix. Will they give it a chance?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.