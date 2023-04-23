As reported by Mighty Ape, a New Zealand chain store, the physical copies Of Star Wars Jedi Survivor they will require a downloads. The information was also shared via Reddit, as you can see just below, and it is possible to see through the image that “Download required” is written on the cover.

This is actually not a big surprise as we already know that Star Wars Jedi Survivor weighs in at around 147GB. Regular Ultra-HD Blu-ray discs can hold around 100GB of data, so it’s impossible to keep all of your game on the disc. Another solution would have been to include more discs, but obviously this is an additional cost to EA. That said, we don’t know if the disc contains only a portion of the data or if Electronic Arts has decided to only include the proof of purchase for launching the game, and then having all 147 GB of the game downloaded from the PlayStation and PlayStation stores. Xboxes.

In any case, it seems that whoever buys the record will also need to make a downloads. By now we believe there are few gamers who own a current generation console but no internet connection. The problem will probably be more serious for those with a metered connection (still common in various parts of the US, for example).

If you have purchased Star Wars Jedi Survivor in digital format, we remind you that you can preload in advance, precisely on April 26th. The release date is instead set for April 28, 2023.