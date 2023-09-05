Electronic Arts has released the patches 7 Of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor which according to him will significantly improve performance on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S as well as PC.

Specifically regarding the console versions, the update notes state that the performance mode has been completely reworked and now it reaches a constant 60 fps. This result was achieved thanks to a series of optimizations on the GPU and CPU as well as the deactivation of Ray Tracing.

EA says that the quality mode has also received optimizations, thus limiting annoying framerate fluctuations and introducing new visual improvements. That’s not all, because thanks to the patch now the PS5 version supports VRR on screens that can take advantage of this technology.

PC players of Star Wars Jedi: Survivors will also be delighted, as several optimization improvements have been made and it has been introduced the DLSSwhich should result in better performance, especially with NVIDIA RTX cards.

In addition to these innovations, various fixes have been made to more and less known problems. In particular it was changed the save system to avoid corruption of saved data, some crashes and a flaw that prevented players from recovering XP after dying have been fixed.