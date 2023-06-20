Star Wars Jedi: Survivor got the today Patch 6 and it is an update aimed at fix a large number of problemsespecially regarding bug fixes and glitches that can block player progression.

After last month’s patch 5, the new update should be available in these hours on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and brings several improvements to the game, correcting various crash and bugs found, as well as improving ‘collisions’, according to the developers.

It also seems that patch 6 has improved the “handling of blasters”, which could lead to some changes that can be seen in the gameplay, although it is not yet clear what it is. Going into more detail, the patch fixes “bounty hunters not appearing” as well as a fix for an issue that could make Caij invisible.

Basically, the patch is supposed to fix some blocks rather annoying that could prevent the player from progressing within some quests. Other tweaks include Photo Mode fixes, wind puzzle fixes on Jedha, holomap data updates, and other improvements.

It does not seem that the patch involves evolutions on the front of performance: the fact that this is not even vaguely specified makes any arrangements in this sense unlikely, as far as patch 6 is concerned.