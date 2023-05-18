There patches 5 Of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor And available now on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The console versions of the update took an extra day, but can be downloaded now.

The best-selling game in April 2023 in the USA, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor suffers as we know from some performance issues, both on the Windows platform and on consoles, and this update stands as a further step forward in this sense.

Among the improvements more important we find an enhancement of content caching which aims to reduce frame rate drops, as well as an optimization of threads when ray tracing is disabled. The developers also fixed a bug that lowered the settings on PC with the FSR turned off.

The rest of the changes deal with fixing more or less relevant glitches found during the campaign, while a possible introduction of DLSS 3 is not yet seen on the horizon, for the moment it can only be activated through a mod that improves performance a lot.

Further details can be found in our analysis of the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.