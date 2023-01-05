Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will star in one partnerships with AMDannounced at CES 2023, which will produce two results: the first is that the game will support FSR technology, the second is that it will be available in bundled with Ryzen 7000 series.

The news was revealed by Lisa Su during the conference that the company held in Las Vegas, together with the presentation of the new Ryzen processors, which will also help push the experience of the Respawn Entertainment title to extraordinary levels.

The PC requirements of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor speak of a minimum AMD Ryzen 5 1400 CPU or an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X to aspire to the highest resolutions, naturally supported by a GPU adequate for that type of performance.

The support of FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, most likely in version 2.0, will allow the game to offer high frame rates with the same visual quality, thus returning excellent results even to users with medium configurations.

Still on the subject of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the actor Cameron Monaghan talked about the story during a video interview with Game Informer.