Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was released last Friday on consoles and PC, but in the latter case it was harshly criticized for optimization problems that compromised the day one of many owners of computers on which the game ran with obvious rendering problems and resolution. Following disastrous online reviews on the PC game, the publisher Electronic Arts hastened to release a corrective patch that should fix some technical problems of the title. In the note accompanying the update and in a post about Twitter, EA announces that the patch corrects display problems for modes without ray tracing, and that the company is also working to correct all the other problems that emerged immediately after the launch of the highly anticipated title set in the Lucasfilm universe. Electronic Arts also has a patch for Xbox Series X|S, which will be available for download starting May 2 and will fix gameplay issues that have also been encountered on consoles.