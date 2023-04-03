Generation changes are becoming more gradual. He is currently running year three of the PS5 and of the Xbox Series X|Showever, it is normal that we continue to see major production games, which are released in ps4 and Xbox One. The decision of which path to take for any developer is not a simple one. Go into technical complications and make significant technological sacrifices in order not to miss out on the millions of users of the last generation, or focus your efforts entirely on new hardware to deliver a better experience? EA has taken the second option with its most recent developments, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor It will not be the exception, being a game totally designed for the possibilities that we currently have in terms of data processing.

A few days ago we were part of a special event in which we were able to play for several hours Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in advance, plus we were allowed an interview with Jeff Magers and Blair Brown, design director and producer of Respawn Entertainment, to whom we asked directly if the decision to have their new game only for current generation consoles had been made since the project started or if at some point it was also considered to be released on the old platforms.

“Since we saw the new hardware we thought of a lot of opportunities. Loading speed, Ray Tracing, better performance. Everything has allowed us to build bigger and more beautiful worlds,” Brown told us. “We wanted to expand the exploration. The new hardware helped us a lot with that. No, we have nothing to announce related to the last generation. It was never in mind to actually work a version for the past consoles. The whole project was conceived from the beginning with what the PS5the new ones Xbox and of course, the new PCs can deliver us.”, made clear the design director of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

It is worth remembering that in last generation base consoles, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order It had some technical and performance complications precisely because the hardware was already beginning to fall a bit short. A few months ago, a native version of said title was even launched on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S which we highly recommend.

Remember that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches this April 28 at en PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.