Cameron Monaghan, who plays Cal Kestis, explains that the game will present more difficult challenges than Fallen Order.

fans of starwars They have been fascinated by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, so it is not surprising to learn that the announcement of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor generated applause among the followers of this galactic adventure. EA has not yet confirmed a specific release date, but we already know that the 2023 It will be starred, in part, by a darker and more menacing sequel.

To me, a survivor is someone who is able to persist in the face of extraordinary adversity.Cameron MonagahanAs expected, these latest features will also be reflected in the challenges you will face. Cal Kestis, the protagonist of the title. This is how Cameron Monaghan, the actor who plays said character, explains it in an interview with the media coming soon: “He is someone who has experienced a genocidea purge of people of his kind, and he’s already been living in hiding for most of his life,” the professional begins.

We see Cal challenged in a way we’ve never seen beforeCameron Monagahan“To me, a survivor is someone who is able to persist in the face of extraordinary adversity, and I think that’s what our story is about. We see Cal challenged in a way we’ve never seen him before, and that leads him to moments that are more difficult than anything this character has faced. Without giving anything away, I think it leads to some very interesting questions for Cal, as well as for this universe in general,” Monaghan explains.

Beyond this, the actor has also used the interview to explain the character’s evolution throughout the saga: “It’s exciting to see how this character is going to change over time,” he says in the interview. “Seeing the development of this character is really interesting. This game takes place five years after what happened in the first one. Also, throughout this story, we see that Cal really Changes a lot in very interesting ways.”

“It was a pleasure to be able to explore with this character. He is a unique person in this world, and I think that is something that is communicated in the story in a way that I think is going to be really interesting and morally complex“, ends the actor.

Beyond Monaghan’s statements, the community has been intrigued by some issues presented in the first trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivors. In this sense, in 3DJuegos we have asked ourselves who is the mysterious character in the videoand we have not hesitated to put on the table about 4 theories to go crazy.

