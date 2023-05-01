Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is continuing to receive criticism for its poor optimization, particularly regarding the PC version, but this seems to have not reflected in its sales results, given that it is the second best launch of a Star Wars game on Steamas regards users simultaneously engaged on the title.

These are not sales figures, nor official parameters, but according to the information collected by the reliable SteamDB it seems that players have not actually been too shocked by the performance of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to avoid playing it, looking at active users on the EA title and Respawn.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor clearly beat the amount of players recorded by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at launch: the new game totaled 55,916 active players on day one on Steam and then beat that amount in the following days, reaching a peak of 67,855 online players in the evening of April 30, 2023. This makes it the second best launch on Steam, in these terms, for a Star Wars game after LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (which had reached 82,500 active users).

For comparison, Fallen Order’s all-time peak was 46,550 players on Steam. This clashes particularly with the amount of bad reviews that the game is receiving on the Valve platform, even if the trend has improved significantly lately.

Perhaps also thanks to the various patches that Respawn has already planned for weeks after the game’s release, evidently aware of the problems, the user ratings are now “average”, with 52% positive reviews, after having a particularly bad time immediately after launch. A recent analysis by Digital Foundry named Star Wars Jedi: Survivor the worst PC port of 2023.