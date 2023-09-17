Digital Foundry believes that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be it again the worst PC port of 2023: despite the seven patches made available so far by Respawn Entertainment, the English publication is convinced that the game should run better than it currently does.
This is a situation that clashes with what was seen on PS5 and Xbox Series DLSStechnology that was sensationally missing at launch.
The problem is the same this time too stuttering: although in general the situation has improved a lot, the game still suffers from uncertainties in the frame rate and frame pacing which to a trained eye give an annoying sensation of poor fluidity, even when using the Frame Generation of DLSS 3.
An unjustifiable situation
Also in our analysis of the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor we highlighted the performance problems of the game, writing that it is “subject to consistent drops in frame rate depending on the scenario, sometimes inexplicably, as well as stuttering that is evident and that the short precompilation process present at each launch does not appear to limit.”
In the same article we said we were optimistic about the possibility that the developers would quickly fix these flaws, but apparently that hasn’t happened: seven patches and almost five months later the technical problems seem to persist.
