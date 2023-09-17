Digital Foundry believes that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be it again the worst PC port of 2023: despite the seven patches made available so far by Respawn Entertainment, the English publication is convinced that the game should run better than it currently does.

This is a situation that clashes with what was seen on PS5 and Xbox Series DLSStechnology that was sensationally missing at launch.

The problem is the same this time too stuttering: although in general the situation has improved a lot, the game still suffers from uncertainties in the frame rate and frame pacing which to a trained eye give an annoying sensation of poor fluidity, even when using the Frame Generation of DLSS 3.