The recommended price is €79.99. The current price is technically not the lowest ever, but in the case of the PS5 version the difference is about one euro. The game is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Are you in the mood for a space trip? Then you should check out the promotion of Amazon Italy For Star Wars Jedi: Survivor . The game is currently on sale for PC, Xbox Series X and PS5 at -56% off the recommended price. To make sure you don’t miss out on this promotion you just have to go to this page or use the box you see below.

What game is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

This chapter of the Electronic Arts saga developed by Respawn Entertainment follows the events of Jedi: Fallen Order and puts us back in the shoes of the previous protagonist, Cal Kestis. Years have passed since the end of the first game, and what was once a Padawan just beginning to re-explore the Force is now a full-fledged Jedi ready for action.

In terms of gameplay, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor expands on what was good about the first game, with new fighting styles – including one based on a blaster used as a sword stand – and expands the game world by giving us even more possibilities for exploration.