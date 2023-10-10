Today is October 10, 2023 and this means that the Prime Offers Festival. This is a promotion lasting 24 hours which allows you to take advantage of a series of very interesting discounts. For example, we have the opportunity to purchase a copy of PS5 and Xbox Series Star Wars Jedi Survivor. The discount is 25% off the recent lowest price. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The recent lowest price for this product it is €59.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a third-person action game in which we follow the story of Cal Kestis. Years have passed since the events of Fallen Order and our padawan is now a true Jedi. In this new adventure we will have various new forms of the Lightsaber that will allow us to fight in a unique way. We will also have a small blaster for ranged attack combos.