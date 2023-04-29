It’s no secret by now that the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at the moment it is afflicted by an optimization that is far from state of the art and this was also reiterated in the analysis of Digital Foundrywhich basically branded Respawn Entertainment’s title as the Worst PC Triple A 2023 From a technical point of view.

In the analysis of the tech enthusiasts, all the numerous problems of this port are highlighted, which in their opinion even with an RTX 4090 stable performance is not achieved or the fixed 60 fps, regardless of the selected resolution and graphics settings.

Not only that, Digital Foundry also claims that the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor features a bad implementation of the FSR2 from AMD which creates a sort of unpleasant ghosting effect on the screen. The problem is that there are no workarounds to do so, as the game doesn’t officially support either NVIDIA’s DLSS or Intel’s XeSS.

But the problems don’t end there. It also talks about frequent stutters while browsing due to compiling shaders, despite this being done every time you start the game; mouse controls not working properly in settings; confusing graphic settings for less experienced players that don’t explain what they are for and how they affect performance; due to a bug, sometimes changing the graphics settings causes the framerate to drop, forcing the user to restart the application.

Due to all these and other problems, Digital Foundry has therefore decreed the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor “the worst port of 2023 … for now”. In fact, we’re not even halfway through the year and there are still titles that have yet to hit the market and PC conversions aren’t looking great. For example, many other games with various technical flaws arrived on this platform only in the first months of the year, such as Forspoken, Wild Hearts, Hogwarts Legacy and The Last of Us: Part 1, just to name a few.

In any case, Digital Foundry states that the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor would generally seem to have much fewer problems and that net of these, the visual impact is still remarkable on all platforms.