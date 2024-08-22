The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount on a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivorthe action game from Respawn Entertainment. The discount is 63% off the recommended price and 17% off the lowest recent price. To not miss this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.
The recommended price is €79.99, while the lowest recent price was €36.16. The current price is the best ever, however, but there are very few units. The game was also no longer available sold and shipped by Amazon until recently, so if you are interested we recommend you take advantage of the opportunity.
What game is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a third-person action game in which we play as Cal Kestis, the protagonist of the previous game. If before he was a padawan whose training had been interrupted, now Kestis is practically a JediThe game is divided into various iconic planets from the Star Wars saga that we can explore in search of clashes and puzzles to solve, climbing here and there.
In this sequel the maps They’ve gotten even bigger and some new features have been introduced, such as the fact that Kestis can use a completely new fighting technique, which is based on a lightsaber and blaster.
