Star Wars Jedi: Survivorthe sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Orderofficially came out today and while prior to its release it had received generally positive reviews from critics, the reviews posted by users tell a different story.

In Steamperformance issues affecting the version for pc of the game and which had been reported by those who had played it prior to its release, appear to have manifested themselves in a significant way, as the game now has a “Mostly Negative” review score due to these issues. Respawn Entertainment has already committed to releasing patches in the coming days and weeks to resolve some of these issues, but considering the size of the game and the updates already required before playing, this fix hasn’t been well received.

In Steam, the game has just over 2,000 user reviews at the moment, with 1,525 of them labeled “Mostly Negative”. Those who have left reviews have criticized the game saying things like “the loading screen is pretty good” because they can’t seem to get past it to play the game itself. Others lamented the fact that even though they had systems that should be able to run the game easily, the game still underperformed or simply didn’t work in some cases.

Some reviews expanded on the criticism of this particular game, noting that this is one of several games to pc that have come out this year in an unacceptable state according to many players. The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition was an example of this, considering that it had to receive several updates to be more palatable to players who said that this seemingly complete version of the game was actually the worst way to play it. Although the update to The Witcher 3 came out in December 2022, much of the start of 2023 was marked by updates for that game as well and promises of fixes to come.

These problems with Jedi: Survivor apparently they are not exclusive to the version for pcbut Steam it’s the platform that usually gets user reviews like this first, so it’s the only indication at this time, aside from a few mentions on social media about how people feel about the game. Metacritic hasn’t started hosting user reviews for the game yet, so we’ll see what verdict other platforms receive once that changes.

Via: comic book