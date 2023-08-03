Great news for those who still don’t own a console of this generation, and who want to play the latest jewel in the Electronic Arts series, because Star Wars Jedi: Survivor it will also arrive on older generation consoles PS4 and Xbox One.

The news was given during a briefing on the publisher’s earnings IT’S ATdeclaring that Respawn is currently in the “initial stages” of bringing their latest effort to the aforementioned platforms as well.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor it appeared on our PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S consoles and on PC starting this April, and both critics and users had an excellent impression on the title (despite some technical “ailments” in the PC version).

The news leaves us slightly displaced, because before the launch of the title it was declared directly by the development team and by the publisher that the choice to bring the game only to the latest generation platforms was above all due to the desire to offer the “true next-gen experience”.

Actually however, now that this version has already been on the market for a while, it is probable that EA deems it legitimate to dedicate itself to a version for the “older” consoles, also satisfying another slice of user.

We do not know yet when this version will be released, as we are still in the early stages, but we know that at the same time Respawn will also be dedicated to “updates and performance improvements” of the already existing versions.