Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a lot of challenges to complete, for this reason Cal Kestis needs all he can get in order to have the chance to survive any bad weather and any adversary who will try to block his way. For this reason he will need Tears of Strength.

The Tears of Strength are 15 and are represented by purple orbs that glow. By interacting with it you will be teleported to another space where it will be waiting for you a challenge to complete. These challenges can be fought with restrictions or platforming challengesif you manage to survive, you will receive many Experience Points with which you can unlock skills and also get all the tears will give you a trophy called Blood, Sweat and Tears. But where are they? Here is their location on the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor map.

Koboh

Moment

You will find the Tear of Strength in the smuggler’s tunnel, use Merrin’s spell to be able to overcome the barrier and pass the gate. It is a platforming challenge.

Disappointment

Go to the Doman Cargo Outpost and use the vines to then throw us on the wall that leads to a cave. It will be a battle challenge.

Duality

You’ll need to get to the Pyloon’s Saloon tower, but to do that you’ll need to wait until the first part of the rooftop garden is fully grown. Climb to the top of the tower and you will find the Teardrop. You will have to defeat the enemies with the Double Blade.

History

It becomes available only after defeating the Oggdo spawn, which is located in Fort Kah’Lin. At this point she returned to Doma and interact with the creature that she will have next to, the latter will make the Tear appear. You will need to defeat 2 Oggdo Spawns.

Solve

Go to the Swindler waterfall and pass the first one to find the Teardrop. It will be a platforming challenge.

Punishment

Activate all of the Stone Spire geysers and use the Relter to gain height by flying through the 3 air currents. At this point you will have to land on the platform to the side, which has a cube protruding, but only partially, to find the Lacrima. You will have to defeat 3 Rawka and 2 Sutaban.

Power

Go to the Mist Expanse and enter Marl’s Cave, use the balloons to get to the bottom where you will find the Lacrima. You will have to defeat all opponents.

Agility

To find this Lacrima you will have to go to the Boiling Bluff and use the elevator. At this point you will find a giant bird that will take the protagonist to a new area of ​​the abandoned dam. The Teardrop is on the back and is a platforming challenge.

Weight

Go to the Gorge impact site and ride the elevator that is near the rest checkpoint. Now drop down and lift the block to find the Teardrop. Here you have to defeat 3 gigantic enemies with minions.

Jedha

Tradition

From the monastery wall, bear left and climb the hillock, then slide and grab the platform. Jump to the top of the pillars and you will reach the Teardrop. You will have to defeat all the Bedlams.

Determination

Go to the Desert Crest, in one of the open paths near the meditation point. Your platforming skills will be put to the test.

Dexterity

Go up the stairs of Uhrma’s Crypt and go to the room with the Stormtroopers. Advance to the wall with the windy area and go left to find the Teardrop. You will have to defeat all enemies.

Cunning

Go to the Timeworn Bridge and exit to find a cliff on the right. Go through the rift and you will see a door on the left – use it. Continue the path using the wall and finally go through a green barrier to find the Teardrop. You have to hit everything with the blaster.

Shattered moon

Resistence

Go to the Automatic Forge and follow the road until you reach some electric grates; work your way around them by climbing to the top and then jump onto a protruding pole. You will need to defeat 150 B1 droids.

Malice

This last teardrop from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor can be found near the rooftop meditation point. Go through the pipes and use the Force to open the locked door to find it. You will have to defeat 2 Rancors.