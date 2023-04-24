Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is about to hit the market, so many of you will be interested to know when theembargo on reviews, i.e. when you can read the dedicated articles written by the specialized press. The fateful date and time is Wednesday 26 April 2023 at 17:00. Naturally that day you can also read the review of Multiplayer.it.

We are currently completing the game. The review will come with videowhich you can see on our Youtube channelwhich you should sign up full of euphoria and will be accompanied by a question and answer session live on Twitch which will start when the embargo expires.

In short, the coverage relating to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be total and, we hope, as comprehensive as possible. For the rest we remind you that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It will be released on April 28, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. If you want to know more, read our special that summarizes the story of the first chapter.