Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was launched on PC with big performance and optimization issues. Despite this, it is possible to improve the performance of the stock through changing some settings.

The method to improve opera performance requires making some simple settings changes. Although this does not eliminate all the problems that the title presents at launchthese changes significantly improve the frame rate.

The suggestions that we present in this article serve to improve the performance of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor while waiting for the development team Respawn Entertainment optimize the title on PC with future updates.

To improve the performance in the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor please follow the steps below: