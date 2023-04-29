Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was launched on PC with big performance and optimization issues. Despite this, it is possible to improve the performance of the stock through changing some settings.
The method to improve opera performance requires making some simple settings changes. Although this does not eliminate all the problems that the title presents at launchthese changes significantly improve the frame rate.
The suggestions that we present in this article serve to improve the performance of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor while waiting for the development team Respawn Entertainment optimize the title on PC with future updates.
To improve the performance in the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor please follow the steps below:
- On Nvidia GPUs, enable ReBAR via the Nvidia Profile Inspector
- Open the GameUserSettings.ini file (appdata/local/swgame/…) and make the following changes:
- Set anti-aliasing to 0 (Low)
- Set the resolution quality to 100%
- Manually set the screen height and width variables based on the native resolution of your display
- Set all full screen variables to 1
- Set the desired screen height to True
- Set all other visual settings to 3 (Epic) or lower on midrange systems
- Set GameUserSettings.ini as a read-only file to prevent the game from resetting the resolution quality to 50%
- In the Nvidia Control Panel, make the following changes:
- Enable anisotropic filtering
- Set anti-aliasing settings to override to 8x or lower on midrange systems
- Optionally, enable super sampling if performance headroom is available
- In Game Settings, make the following changes:
- Set FSR to Quality
- Disable ray tracing
- Disable usage sharing
