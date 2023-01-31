Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been postponed from Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts, who have announced the new exit date of the game: it will be available starting April 28, as already known in the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

Presented with a trailer at TGA 2022, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will continue the adventures of the young Jedi Cal Kestis after the events of the first chapter, introducing new characters and dangerous nemeses for the protagonist.

“The Star Wars Jedi team here at Respawn have poured their heart and soul into the making of Survivor for the past three years, and we are proud to say that the next chapter in the Cal Kestis saga is complete on the content front,” reads the study message.

“We are now fully focused on the final stage: bug fixes to improve performance, stability, polish and most importantly, the player experience,” continues Respawn Entertainment’s letter.

“Jedi: Survivor is the direct response to feedback from our community, to which we want to deliver large scenarios to explore, advanced combat and exploration phases, and of course the continuation of the story of Cal and BD.”

“Making this game has truly made us a better team, and we’ve gone to great lengths to make this Star Wars sequel what our fans have come to expect from Respawn and Lucasfilm Games.”

“To ensure the studio can deliver the quality you’re used to, give the team the time they need, and get the level of polish fans deserve, we’ve added six crucial weeks to the release date: the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now happen on April 28.”