Originally planned for March 17, 2023, EA has revealed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been delayed until next April 28, 2023. The company has indicated that they will use this additional time to improve the experience, and deliver the game that many expect.

Through a statement shared a few moments ago, Stig Asmussen, director of this title, mentioned that the studio still has work to do before this long-awaited sequel reaches our hands. This was what he commented:

“Over the past three years, the Jedi team here at Respawn have poured their collective hearts and souls into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and we’re proud to say that the next chapter in the Cal Kestis story is complete. Now we are fully focused on the final stage: bug fixes to improve performance, stability, polishing and most importantly the player experience. Jedi: Survivor is a direct response to feedback from our community, offering expansive destinations to explore, evolved combat and traversal, and of course, the continuation of Cal and BD’s story. Making this game has truly made us a better team, and we’ve pushed ourselves on every level to make this the Star Wars sequel our fans have come to expect from Respawn and Lucasfilm Games. In order for the team to hit Respawn’s quality bar, give the team the time it needs, and reach the level of polish our fans deserve, we’ve added a crucial six weeks to our release schedule: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is now launching globally. on April 28.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th pic.twitter.com/PNtsL6kmER — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 31, 2023

Let’s remember that many EA games have suffered from bugs and glitches during their launch. Notably, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order it had a couple of problems during its first few weeks on the market. With this, it is likely that the date was moved to avoid some kind of crunch during the last few weeks of development.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor It will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC on April 28, 2023. On related topics, these are the requirements for the game on PC. Similarly, the Rey actress is willing to return to the Star Wars universe.

Editor’s Note:

Considering that in March the remake of resident evil 4this means that Capcom’s work will be the big release this month, and April, where there was nothing notorious enough, will now be starring Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Via: E.A.