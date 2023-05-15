Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has 12 fish to find, if you want to find all the Trophies of the new Star Wars themed game, you will have to find them all. But first you’ll need to recruit Skoova to your ranks. Once reached Chapter 5 you will see the NPC on a fishing boat near the waterfalls, just talk to him to add him to the Cellar. Also, if you talk to him several times he will give you the first fish, the See Fish.

Once this step is done, the you will find near the aquarium, where you will be asked to fill it with fish. The general advice is to complete this quest once you have the opportunity to go anywhere you want. Here it is below all fish available in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and their location on the game map.

serpent

Go to Jedha, near the base of Cere. Reach the meditation point called the Base of the Anchorites, this one it will be your starting point. Turn right and keep going this way, at one point you’ll have to jump into a pond where Skoova will be waiting for you to catch fish.

Peacock fish Laa

Stay at Jedhato be exact you will have to reach the Crypt of Uhrma, where a riddle awaits you. This puzzle will require you to use the Force to remove pillars from a wall. The order of removal is this:

First

Last of the top row

The two middle ones in the bottom row

Once solved you will see a tunnel ahead of you, where you will find the NPC and start fishing.

Garbon Labrolungo

Go back up Koboh, place where you will find all the other fish, and reach the Outpost Meta Promessa. You’ll see Skoova near one of the buildings that are nearby, between the Mantis and Cal’s lair.

Thorny hooked cat

Go to the Meditation point Pyloon Saloonand use the small passage to the right to enter the Smuggling tunnel. Keep going until you see a door on the left in a cave. Drop down and you will find Skoova.

Triton with Collar

You reach the point of meditation Crash Site – Gorgeyou will find Skoova just a few steps from there.

Blue fin prawn

Go to the meditation point Pools of the Nekkostake the uphill and walk straight ahead until you see Skoova.

Faa Boccalone

Reach the Basaltic rift, you will see the NPC a few steps away from the meditation point of that place. You will necessarily unlock it because you will go there during one of the main missions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Ray Blinding

First of all you have to reach the point of meditation Great Courtyardfrom here you will have to reach a Relter, use it to get to a hill with a pond. There you meet Skoova.

Fish Mee

Starting from the point of meditation Ascent of the Mountain, go straight and after passing the green barriers you will have to jump to go down. Eliminate the enemies in the area and you will see the Skoova’s boat.

Debris Crustacean

Use as a starting point the Slimy bog, look over your shoulder and use the grappling hook to reach a shelter. From here turn left and walk down to see a swamp and Skoova.

Creeping Slimy

Go to the lowest point of the Phon’Qi caveseliminate every enemy and pay attention to the plants to be able to get this last aquarium fish and unlock the Trophy/achievement Skoovaqueous Immersion.