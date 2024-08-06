A little over a year after confirming a last-gen release for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was in the works, EA has announced the action-adventure sequel will be launching for Xbox One and PS4 on 17th September. Additionally, improvements to the much-maligned PC version are coming.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor initially released for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC last April, picking up its story some five years after the events of 2019’s well-received Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. This time around, Jedi Knight Cal Kestis is still picking a fight with the Empire, but developer Respawn has given him new Force tricks and expanded fight styles to help him through.

There’s more, of course, but third-person sproing around the gorgeously rendered Star Wars scenery, hitting baddies with lightsabers remains at its core.

Eurogamer’s Chris Tapsell wasn’t entirely convinced by Jedi: Survivor’s “hit-and-miss action” when he reviewed it last year, but he still came away pretty positive about Respawn’s sequel. “But – and a big but,” he wrote, “I can’t emphasize this enough – Star Wars: Jedi Survivor remains fundamentally really fun… It is always enjoyable to ping yourself around runnable walls and ziplines and now grapple hooks ( I know) like a human pinball. It is much more desirable than Star Wars games have a little goofiness… Its lack of focus is what holds it back – and also what makes it such a blast.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will cost £49.99/$49.99 USD and feature “a variety of optimizations aimed at maximizing the hardware capabilities of the consoles” when it launches for PS4 and Xbox One on 17th September. Pre-orders will receive the Hermit Cosmetic Set (inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi), Hermit Lightsaber Set, and Combustion Blaster Set.

Additionally, EA says the PC version – which Digital Foundry called “the worst PC port of 2023” – will be receiving an update “in the coming weeks”. This promises “enhancements to the game’s technical performance, controls and more”, as well as various quality of life improvements.