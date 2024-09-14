After more than a year since its original release, Electronic Arts and Respawn have finally decided to remove Denuvo security system from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor hey performance improvements seem to be very evident, based on what has emerged from the PC version that recently received patch 9.
The new one patch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been made available in the last few hours and contains various optimizations, but it is probably the removal of the anti-tamper system that is decisive: based on some tests, it seems that the game receives a significant increase in terms of performance.
While there are still some stuttering and other issues that may also be related to different configurations, overall there are substantial improvements to the performance of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, particularly in more open areas.
Patch 9 also brings several other improvements
An idea of these improvements can be had by watching the video below, published by YouTuber Sky Knight Benchmarks, which shows a notable increase in frame-rate stability following the patch 9.
Respawn has also made a few other changes to the game with this update, aimed at improving the fluidity and use of ray tracing, as well as adjustments to mouse and keyboard compatibility and more.
However, the fact that these improvements come right around the time of Denuvo’s removal only adds fuel to the speculation of many PC gamers, who continue to argue that the security system in question is responsible for many performance issues in modern games that use it.
