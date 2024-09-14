After more than a year since its original release, Electronic Arts and Respawn have finally decided to remove Denuvo security system from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor hey performance improvements seem to be very evident, based on what has emerged from the PC version that recently received patch 9.

The new one patch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been made available in the last few hours and contains various optimizations, but it is probably the removal of the anti-tamper system that is decisive: based on some tests, it seems that the game receives a significant increase in terms of performance.

While there are still some stuttering and other issues that may also be related to different configurations, overall there are substantial improvements to the performance of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, particularly in more open areas.