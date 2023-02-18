THE fights with the laser sword will undoubtedly represent a strength (indeed, of Strength) of Star Wars Jedi: Survivorand IGN posted a new gameplay videos which shows them in action with relative abundance.

The sequences take place in a scenario used by the developers of Respawn Entertainment to test the combat systemso this is not an area or situation that we will find in the full game.

In addition, the movie fielded only four of the positions available to Cal Kestis during the campaign, which as you will remember were presented in the video with the various versions of the lightsaber and the related moves.

Well, the sensations transmitted by the gameplay video are decidedly positive: the protagonist of the adventure seems to have enriched essentially their own repertoire compared to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and this will clearly increase the variety and depth of the action.

We’ll find out everything else as soon as Survivor makes its debut in stores: the exit date is set for April 28 in the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.