Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was shown with the final gameplay trailer at the Star Wars Celebration, as announced a few days ago. It is therefore a last, spectacular look at the mechanics of the awaited sequel pending the official launch, set for April 28th.

If you have read our interview with Respawn Entertainment on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you already know that the development team has set itself the goal of improve the experience in every respectfrom the combat system to the structure.

Well, the video confirms many of these innovations, the styles available to Cal Kestis, the even more interesting and multifaceted exploratory phases, the many worlds to visit and a narrative sector that will not fail to involve Star Wars fans and beyond.

The events of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor take place five years after the story told in the first chapter of the series, with Cal who has faced several missions in the meantime and has become stronger and more aware of his abilities as a Jedias evidenced by the fact that he retained the skills of the Fallen Order.

While waiting to get your hands on the game, take a look at our tried and tested Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.