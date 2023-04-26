Star Wars Jedi: Survivor received excellent votes by the international presswhich welcomed with great enthusiasm the new chapter of the action adventure saga starring the young Jedi Cal Kestis.
- CGMagazine – 10
- VGC-10
- Gaming Trend – 9.5
- Noisy Pixels – 9.5
- Stevivor – 9.5
- Xbox Era – 9.4
- Game Informer – 9.3
- Player 2 – 9.1
- Push Square – 9
- ScreenRant – 9
- The Loadout – 9
- But Why Tho? – 9
- Carole Quintaine – 9
- Checkpoint Gaming – 9
- Destructoids – 9
- Game pressure – 9
- Gamers Heroes – 9
- GamesRadar+ – 9
- God is a Geek – 9
- IGN-9
- Reverse – 9
- TrueGaming – 9
- Well Played – 9
- XGN-9
- Multiplayer.it – 8.5
- CD-Action – 8.5
- COGconnected – 8.5
- Wccftech – 8.3
- Attack of the Fanboy – 8
- Comicbook.com – 8
- Digital Trends – 8
- PCGamesN – 8
- Shacknews – 8
- GamesHub – 8
- GameSpew – 8
- Gfinity-8
- Hardcore Gamer – 8
- PC Games – 8
- The Enemy – 8
- GameSpot – 8
- The Sixth Axis – 8
- ZTGD – 7.5
- GLHF on Sports Illustrated – 7
- TheGamer – 7
- We Got This Covered – 6
- GamersRD – 5
As you can see, the evaluations include a couple of perfect scores, several marks around 9 and down to 8, while there are very few publications that place themselves below this threshold, with a 5/10 at this point quite resounding awarded by GamersRD.
In our review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor we talked about how the game boasts sublime level design, an even more solid combat system and a truly exciting final stage of the campaign, although the villain leaves something to be desired.
