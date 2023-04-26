Star Wars Jedi: Survivor received excellent votes by the international presswhich welcomed with great enthusiasm the new chapter of the action adventure saga starring the young Jedi Cal Kestis.

CGMagazine – 10

VGC-10

Gaming Trend – 9.5

Noisy Pixels – 9.5

Stevivor – 9.5

Xbox Era – 9.4

Game Informer – 9.3

Player 2 – 9.1

Push Square – 9

ScreenRant – 9

The Loadout – 9

But Why Tho? – 9

Carole Quintaine – 9

Checkpoint Gaming – 9

Destructoids – 9

Game pressure – 9

Gamers Heroes – 9

GamesRadar+ – 9

God is a Geek – 9

IGN-9

Reverse – 9

TrueGaming – 9

Well Played – 9

XGN-9

Multiplayer.it – ​​8.5

CD-Action – 8.5

COGconnected – 8.5

Wccftech – 8.3

Attack of the Fanboy – 8

Comicbook.com – 8

Digital Trends – 8

PCGamesN – 8

Shacknews – 8

GamesHub – 8

GameSpew – 8

Gfinity-8

Hardcore Gamer – 8

PC Games – 8

The Enemy – 8

GameSpot – 8

The Sixth Axis – 8

ZTGD – 7.5

GLHF on Sports Illustrated – 7

TheGamer – 7

We Got This Covered – 6

GamersRD – 5

As you can see, the evaluations include a couple of perfect scores, several marks around 9 and down to 8, while there are very few publications that place themselves below this threshold, with a 5/10 at this point quite resounding awarded by GamersRD.

In our review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor we talked about how the game boasts sublime level design, an even more solid combat system and a truly exciting final stage of the campaign, although the villain leaves something to be desired.