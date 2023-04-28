Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in the PC version it has some technical problems, as unfortunately it happens more and more often. EA and Respawn have already promised fixes, but today they also released a full apology message, which you can read below in translation. You can see the original version in the tweet just below.

“We are aware that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor does not meet our standards for a percentage of PC gamers, especially those with high-end machines or some specific configurations. For example, gamers using cutting-edge, multi-threaded chipsets designed for Windows 11 have experienced issues on Windows 10, or high-end GPUs paired with underperforming CPUs have experienced unexpected frame drops. Please be assured that we are working to resolve these cases quickly.”

“While there is no one-size-fits-all solution for PC performance issues, the team has worked hard to find solutions that we believe will improve performance across a spectrum of configurations. We’re committed to fixing these issues as soon as possible, but each patch requires significant testing to ensure we don’t introduce new issues. We thank you for your understanding and apologize to all players who have encountered these issues. We will continue to monitor performance across all platforms and will share update times as they become available.”

Obviously it’s good that Respawn Entertainment makes sure that patches don’t cause further problems, but it would have been better if they had the time to fix such problems before release. The consequence is that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was bombarded with negative reviews on Steam.