We are on the third day of Amazon Italia Spring Offers Festival and the promotions certainly show no signs of slowing down. From the long list of discounts available, today we want to suggest them to you Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The current price is €34.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
There Xbox version instead it costs more.
The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a third person action game, sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. As Cal Kestis, we will become a true Jedi after the years spent as a quasi-Padawan. We will once again be able to venture into the Galaxy and explore different planets, with many biomes, challenges and enemies to fight.
In this chapter we obviously also find new techniques and weaponswith new fighting styles including one that also uses a gun.
