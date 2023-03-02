Stig Asmussen, director of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, wants to make the story of Cal Kestis a trilogy.

Survivor will follow on from 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, continuing Cal’s adventures – now with a beard.

The sequel was discussed before the release of the first game and, should it perform well, a third game would be likely, Asmussen told IGN.

“We were already talking about the second game,” said Asmussen. “I mean, frankly, we were talking beyond. And these are conversations that, when we’re breaking this story with Lucasfilm, it’s like: ‘Well, where are we going with the second game?’

“I always wanted to see this as a trilogy,” he continued. “How can we take Cal and the crew to new places beyond what we were doing in the first game?

“We had a pretty decent idea of ​​timeframe where we wanted Survivor to take place, what the stakes were going to be, what the tone of the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that. And there’s ideas of what we could do beyond that as well.”

Asmussen added that a third game would likely use Unreal Engine 5 instead of Survivor’s UE4.

“I think it’s a pretty safe assumption,” he said. “I’m not going to say it’s going to be easy. I mean, we have a lot of proprietary things that we’ve warped the engine into doing what it does for Jedi right now, and we would have to retool some of that to get it to work on any new engine.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set for release on 28th April across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. And this one will have fast travel.