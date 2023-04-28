Star Wars Jedi Survivor offers many levels of difficulty, to meet all types of players. This is a very good thing. Now, let’s find out that there is a “secret” detail which allows you to see what the difficulty level chosen, just by looking at the HUD. As indicated by a tweet from Jason de Heras, Designer Director of the video game, you just need to look at where a dot is.

More precisely, you have to look at thebottom left corner of the screen, where it is indicated which type of Lightsaber shape is activated. There is a small dot there, difficult to notice, which changes position depending on the level chosen. The dot starts at the top left and moves clockwise for the first four difficulty levels of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. If you choose the maximum difficulty level, however, two dots will appear in the upper right and lower left, yellow instead of white.

What is it scope? You will hardly need to see the level that you yourself have chosen unless you are particularly forgetful. You can use it to see what difficulty others are playing without them being able to hide it, but usually if a player wants to boast of having completed a section of a video game on maximum difficulty, he takes care to show the settings menu.

However, it is a interesting detail. Kurt Margenau – Game Director of Naughty Dog – always commented on the matter via Twitter and stated that in his opinion it could be a function created solely to verify at what difficulty level the playtesters were playing without having to ask them and that it then remained in the game the final.

In any case, it is a curious detail that few will have noticed. Finally, we leave you with our review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.