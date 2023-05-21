Also Star Wars Jedi: Survivor becomes a good basis for mod and assorted reworkings, as evidenced by this complex modification made by the modder “JediJosh920” and paid mail through Patreon, which allows you to use Darth Vader as a playable character with signature powers.

To access the contents of the Darth Vader mod it is therefore necessary to go through the author’s Patreon, it is not a free access mod, but it is still interesting to see the result of the reworking carried out, in the video below.

The modification introduces the model of Darth Vader into the game, replacing the standard one of Cal Kestis.

Darth Vader appears characterized by the classic appearance of the character and with a red lightsaber, but what is particularly interesting is the introduction of a custom movesetbased on the character’s signature Force powers.

As we see in the video, in addition to the lightsaber fighting style, Darth Vader is able to throw objects with his Forcerepel enemies, throw the lightsaber and more, thus introducing types of movement and attack typical of the character and different from the standard ones.

Previously, we’ve also seen a mod that adds DLSS 3 and improves performance substantially, but we’re still early days of possibly offering variations on the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.