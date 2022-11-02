Electronic Arts has recently released a new financial report where several releases are expected, including an “important” one in the coming months, without however rivaling what it is specifically about.

In a slide relating to the list of EA FY2023 games, the company has listed a “main IP” released in the fourth quarter (January-March 2023) which, therefore, will arrive together with the remake of Dead Space, EA Sports PGA Tour, Wild Hearts and the next Super Mega Baseball game.

Needless to say, how Star Wars Jedi: Survivor immediately jumped into the ideas of fans and insiders, especially for Jeff Grubbvery sure that it is the return of Cal Kestis, with the marketing campaign ready to start just next month, probably already from The Game Awards on December 8th.

However, there are many rumors around this release period and for many it is one of the most anticipated titles for 2023. Of course, it will have to deal with the greatest nineties imaginable, between Final Fantasy XVI and the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Source: GameSpot