Star Wars Jedi: Survivorscheduled for April 28th on PC and next generation consoles, is the direct sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and, in a recent interview given to Ryan McCaffery Of ignthe director of the game Stig Asmussen spoke about his plans regarding the future of the series.

It seems that since the release of the first chapter the video game saga based on the sci-fi universe created by George Lucas had been written to be a trilogy and that the completion of this will depend exclusively on the success of this second outgoing chapter; Respawn Entertainment needs the approval of Electronic Arts to work on the series and, if the flop suffered by the first chapter were to repeat itself, surely there will be no way to go further.

However, there is no reason to lose heart, from the graphics engine to some small extra tricks in the game, certainly the new Star Wars Jedi it will be a better chapter than the previous one. Star Wars Jedi: Survivors will be set five years after Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and to fill the long space between the two titles will come a small book set in an unspecified period of time after the events of the first chapter. Star Wars: Jedi: Battle Scars will hit the shelves on March 7th.