The director of Star Wars Jedi: SurvivorStig Asmussen, revealed that Coruscant will be one of the planets featured in the game, though may not be an open world area fully explorable.

Sharing the news at Star Wars CelebrationAsmussen confirmed: “We are taking our Metroidvania approach one step further and, to talk about another planet, there will also be Coruscant. I think there has been a lot of speculation about this, and now I confirm that there will be”.

While Asmussen mentioned Coruscant as part of a conversation about the larger explorable areas included in Jedi: Survivor, Andy McNamara, EA’s head of communications for Star Wars, felt the need to clarify that Asmussen’s statement did not imply that Coruscant it will be a large open map.

You can make many friends in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

“To be clear, The Stig never claimed that Coruscant was a free-to-explore open world [come sostenuto da un account Twitter]. It just confirmed that it’s one of the destinations in the game,” said McNamara. “Survivor has incredible planets to explore and our largest environments to date, but we wanted to be clear on what was said.”

It is therefore not clear what format will Coruscant be in in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: it could be a large map, but not quite open world like others already shown or it could be just a small linear setting related to a main story mission.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released on April 28 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC. Finally, here is the final gameplay trailer from Star Wars Celebration.