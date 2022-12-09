It has been confirmed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector’s Editiona special edition game from EA and Respawn Games that includes a set of additional contentincluding a replica lightsaber.

There laser sword is obviously based on the weapon of Cal Kestis, protagonist of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This is a full-size replica, but without the laser blade. This is only the hilt that will be compatible with the laser blades available at Galaxy’s Edge: these, however, must be purchased separately.

There Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector’s Edition includes the following contents:

A copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

A SteelBook

A replica of the hilt (17 inches) of Cal Kestis’ lightsaber without the blade

Premium magnetic box for the hilt

Authenticity certificate

Obi-Wan inspired cosmetic pack

Premium Collector’s Box

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector’s Edition

The Obi-Wan inspired cosmetic pack includes a “Hermit” costume, “Hermit” lightsaber, and “Combustion” blaster set. This Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector’s Edition is only available at Limited Run and is available for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. There are only 4,000 units worldwide for each platform. It costs $299.99 and you can find it to this address.