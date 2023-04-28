













Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Cal Kestis trains with Luke Skywalker and the result is great

Now, just so you can see that the Force is strong in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, AE just released a new promotional trailer for this game where we see a motion capture session where cameron monaghanthe actor who gives life to Cal Kestisis trained by Mark Hamill, best known for his role as Luke Skywalker.

Source: EA

This video is very entertaining, because we see two generations of actors who give life to a Jedi interacting with the Force, a detail that many fans will enjoy, especially those who may have already made their reservation. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Source: EA

The part at the end, when Cameron Monaghan himself explains to Mark Hamill how to use the Force, is the best, especially because of Skywalker’s response when he says that he already knows the Force.

We also recommend: Review: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – An extensive and highly entertaining galactic adventure

Where is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor cheaper?

Let’s say you already got excited about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. If so, we will tell you where you can find it at the best price, because we are thinking about your economy and you give a lot of love to your wallet.

Amazon: 1,574 MXN for both Xbox Series X|S and PS5

GamePlanet: 1,749 MXN for both Xbox Series X|S and PS5

Liverpool: 1,574 MXN for both Xbox Series X|S and PS5

Palacio de Hierro: 1,749 MXN for both Xbox Series X|S and PS5

Elektra: 1,399 MXN only on PS5

As you will see, Elektra is the one that wins the prize for the best offer, however, we also remind you that the price can change at any time.

Excited for this release? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.