Star Wars Jedi: Survivor it targets more platforms. During publisher Electronic Arts’ results presentation, the company announced that developer Respawn is now in the “early stages” of bringing the game to Star Wars to Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

Jedi: Survivor was launched at the end of April this year for pc, playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game received generally favorable reviews, but the version of pc it left something to be desired in terms of performance. AE released multiple patches to address the issues over time. Respawn’s announcement and AE today about take away Jedi: Survivor to older consoles probably caught some by surprise.

Back in February, game director Stig Asmussen told Play Magazine (via GameRant) that Respawn was skipping ps4/Xbox One in order to take full advantage of the superior processors and memory of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in comparison with ps4 and Xbox One. Asmussen said that Respawn hoped to achieve a “true next-gen experience” with Jedi: Survivor.

Respawn did not specify when it will launch Jedi: Survivor in ps4 and Xbox One nor did he provide any further details on how this version of the game might differ from the edition of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Jedi: Survivor It wasn’t the first current-gen game exclusive to AEsince the company launched EA Sports PGA Tour only in PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in early April 2023.

In addition to the announcement of Jedi: Survivor for ps4 and Xbox OneRespawn said that it is working on “additional performance improvements” for existing versions of pc, playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S of Jedi: Survivor. Respawn said that it will continue to be a “top priority” for the team to release these enhancements, with more information to be shared in due course.

Respawn has several upcoming projects in the works, including a new first-person shooter from Star Wars and a game of strategy Star Wars Untitled along with developer Bit Reactor. Respawn also continues to develop and support its popular battle royale game, Apex Legends.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: I understand that they want to reach a larger user base but… I’m not sure it’s worth the amount of work they’re going to put their dev teams through, we’ll see how it turns out.