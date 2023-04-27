Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is an excellent sequel to the already excellent original, but this does not exclude that the title may have gods Technical Problems or, in any case, room for improvement, as evidenced by the fact that several patches have already been planned for the next few weeks after launch.

As we also saw in our review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the new chapter in the series lives up to expectations and the votes of international reviews are also positive, however some reports of technical problems have already emerged, especially as regards there PC version apparently.

To immediately calm things down, Respawn Entertainment and EA have reported that some patches are already planned for the game in the first days after launch. The first patch will reportedly go live on the day of release, with the typical day one patches traditional for all the foreseen platforms.

However, it will then be followed by a number of other technical updates that will be released over the first few weeks and focus on bug fixes, performance improvements, and accessibility options added, as reported by the official tweet. As scheduled, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available tomorrow, April 28, 2023, on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.