Star Wars Jedi: Survivor It originally came out on April 28, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series .

That is what some think regarding the registration of the game in Brazil, and precisely about these versions that are pending release. Although some clarifications are in order.

In particular, this does not mean that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor It’s coming out immediately on PS4 and Xbox One. But it does suggest that its release will be in the very near future.

We recommend: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will also have a version for PS4 and Xbox One.

So it’s a good idea to stay tuned for any new announcements from Electronic Arts, the company that publishes this adventure developed by Respawn Entertainment. In August 2023, this developer and publisher announced the next-generation versions of the game.

Fountain: Electronic Arts.

At that time EA commented that thanks to the ‘strength of this legendary franchise’as is Star Wars, and at ‘community demands’the team in charge of the development of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor decided to bring it to PS4 and Xbox One.

Despite the problems it had at its launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC were well received by players. Specialized critics also gave it good ratings.

The highest rated version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is that of Xbox Series X|S, which has an average of 86/100 on Metacritic. From there follows the PlayStation 5 with an 85/100 and the lowest is the PC, which has a 78/100.

There are no concrete details about its sales but according to statements from Electronic Arts it sold 30% more than Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order upon its launch in the United Kingdom. The PS4 and Xbox One versions will surely increase their numbers.

