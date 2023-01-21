Some users have come to think that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor could be delayed, and that’s because the game was not rated by the ESRB after announcing the release date in The Game Awards. However, these doubts have already been resolved, since a short time ago it was confirmed what the official classification that the new adventure will have will be.

Whenever this information is released, it means that the production of the video game has finally ended, so the media released the game will be aimed at teenagers with you of teen. Although although adolescence could cover from 13 years onwards, it seems that this time it is aimed at people over 16 years of age.

Here is the summary of what the classification of the ESRB:

This is an action-adventure game in which players take on the role of an outlaw Jedi on the run from the galactic Empire. From a third-person perspective, players explore alien planets while using their Jedi powers to traverse environments and fight enemies in close combat. Players use lightsabers to slice and tear apart alien creatures, droids, and humanoid enemies. Combat is fast-paced, with screams of pain, impact sounds, and huge explosions. Some sequences show characters being pierced through the chest. The words “ass” and “bastard” are heard in the game.

Remember that the game arrives on March 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Via: ESRB

Editor’s note: The ranking is irrefutable proof that EA hasn’t delayed the game, now it’s only a matter of time before we go back to the galaxy far, far away and continue to uncover the secrets of Jedi extinction.