For example, now we can see a new one Italian mod by Beyond Dreams dedicated to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor which comes close to realism.

The quality of graphics It doesn’t indicate whether a game is of a high level or not, but it is certainly a more than welcome extra, especially if we have gaming machines capable of reproducing the environments and characters of our favorite titles down to the smallest details. When the original game fails to reach the end, however, mods come along.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Mod Video

In the video below you can see what was proposed by BeyondDreams. The video shows a series of gameplay scenes, ranging from simple exploration to bloody fights. Obviously the focus is not on the gameplay, but on the graphic quality.

In this regard, the Italian modder offers us the Ultra plus Raytracing moda package that aims to make the game even more beautiful and fluid. It deals with improving the loading distance of details, streaming and texture quality. It also improves the quality of water and shadows, as well as offering visible subsurface scattering on the skin of the characters and improving the stuttering that is present in the base version of the game.

Furthermore, all this adds up to the Custom Reshade Preset by Beyond Dreams which improves various elements, such as ray tracing lighting thanks to Complete RT 1.4’s Restir GI technology, depth of field, color fidelity through color grading. An immersive camera mod has also been included. In total what you see is the result of 100 mods, with 8K graphics and an RTX 4090 under the hood.

Still speaking of Beyond Dreams’ creations, Cyberpunk 2077 approaches photorealism in the Italian mod dedicated to weather effects and ray tracing.