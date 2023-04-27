EA posted a cute trailer promotional of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Where Mark Hamillthe actor of the famous Luke Skywalker, trains Cameron Monaghan, the actor of Cal Kestis, in an unconventional way.

As we can see in the video, Hamill offers advice from a true Jedi master and imposes questionable training methods on his improvised student to prepare him properly in view of the motion capture sessions, which for the uninitiated is a technique that records movements of the actors through a complex system made up of suits with sensors, numerous cameras and complex processing software, to then represent them faithfully within a video game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a action in the third person made by Respawn Entertainment set five years after the Fallen Order. Players will once again take on the role of Cal Kestis, engaged in a tough fight against the darkness that descends on the galaxy, dominated by the Empire.

The game will be available in stores starting tomorrow, Friday April 28th, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. If you haven’t read it yet, you can find our review on the Multiplayer.it pages.